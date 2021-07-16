Mumbai Police shares Harry Potter related post to remind people to wear masks

Mumbai Police has once again shared a post on their social media handles to remind people to wear masks and stay safe during this pandemic. The post is related to Harry Potter and is collecting lots of reactions from netizens, especially fans of the books and films series.

The post features a picture from the film Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in which Professor Slughorn gives Harry a Felix Felicis, which is also called "Liquid Luck". However, in a bid to remind people about the importance of wearing masks, in this picture, the professor hands Harry a mask in stead.

“A little bit of 'Felix Felicis' and mask by your side to ensure you stay safe from Corona!” says the post shared along with the post.

See the post below:





Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected over 15,000 likes and several comments.

“Wingardium Leviosa and the mask levitates from under your chin to on your nose,” commented an Instagram user. “Mumbai police is on another level,” posted another. “Maskimus if you don't want to Petrificus Totalus,” added a third. “Harry Potter and the Order of Mumbai Police,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think of this share by Mumbai Police?