Mumbai Police uses old Nirma ad to share this very important advisory

Mumbai Police’s Instagram page is known for sharing important advisories in such creative ways that often create a buzz among netizens. Be it talking about cyber security or road safety, the department often comes up with the wittiest ways to put forth their messages. At times, they also use references of things trending on social media. Their latest share is no different. In the post, they shared an important advisory with help of a scene from an old Nirma ad.

“Sabki Pasand Strong Passwords!” they wrote and shared a video that is edited to showcase their message. In case you’re wondering why the old advertisement, then allow us to explain. People were reminded of this particular ad from the 90s after actor Karishma Kapoor re-created this advertisement with a twist for CRED’s new video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about an hour ago. The clip, since being posted, has gathered more than 24,000 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post several comments. Some praised the department for coming up with such a creative advisory.

“I just like the way you guys spread awareness. ..great job team,” wrote an Instagram user. “Creativity to hai,” posted another. “Perfect,” expressed a third. Many also reacted by using laughing out loud emoticons or fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on the video posted by Mumbai Police?