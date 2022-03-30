Home / Trending / Mumbai Police uses old Nirma ad to share this very important advisory
trending

Mumbai Police uses old Nirma ad to share this very important advisory

Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share their advisory involving an old advertisement of detergent brand Nirma.
The image is taken from the advisory posted by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
The image is taken from the advisory posted by Mumbai Police.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 09:19 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Mumbai Police’s Instagram page is known for sharing important advisories in such creative ways that often create a buzz among netizens. Be it talking about cyber security or road safety, the department often comes up with the wittiest ways to put forth their messages. At times, they also use references of things trending on social media. Their latest share is no different. In the post, they shared an important advisory with help of a scene from an old Nirma ad.

“Sabki Pasand Strong Passwords!” they wrote and shared a video that is edited to showcase their message. In case you’re wondering why the old advertisement, then allow us to explain. People were reminded of this particular ad from the 90s after actor Karishma Kapoor re-created this advertisement with a twist for CRED’s new video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about an hour ago. The clip, since being posted, has gathered more than 24,000 views and counting. The share has also prompted people to post several comments. Some praised the department for coming up with such a creative advisory.

“I just like the way you guys spread awareness. ..great job team,” wrote an Instagram user. “Creativity to hai,” posted another. “Perfect,” expressed a third. Many also reacted by using laughing out loud emoticons or fire emojis.

What are your thoughts on the video posted by Mumbai Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police instagram
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out