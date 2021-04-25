Mumbai Police uses Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer meme to share mask-related post

Mumbai Police has once again found an interesting way to share an important mask-related message. The social media pages of the police department are known and praised for their shares about essential safety guidelines, be it about cyber security or road safety or Covid-19 related norms. Their recent share is no different

In a post shared about five hours ago, Mumbai Police picked a scene from the trailer of Salman Khan's film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai to share a message about wearing masks. Along with Khan, the film also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff.

The department took the help of the scene from the film and turned it into a meme to show what coronavirus ‘thinks’ when citizens step out without wearing their masks.

When citizens step out without wearing their masks:



The shared, till now, has gathered more than 800 likes – and counting. It has also received several appreciative comments from people.

“I must say.... Your posts related to coronavirus are very persuasive, communicative and attractive. I always share them on my WhatsApp status. Hats off to the efforts you guys are taking to educate people. Thanks, take care and stay safe,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Your social media account should be given an award. Not many realize the effective use of Twitter by Mumbai Police,” shared another. “This is why Twitter was invented and should be used. Great job,” expressed a third.

In case you haven't seen it yet, here's the trailer of the film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai featuring Salman Khan:

