Mumbai woman expresses gratitude to IndiGo Airlines for hassle-free journey with her wheelchair-bound daughter

A Mumbai resident, recently took to social media to express her gratitude towards IndiGo Airlines for ensuring a smooth and hassle-free travel experience for her 14-year-old daughter, Keya. The heartfelt post, shared on LinkedIn, highlights the challenges Monisha Hatkar has faced while travelling with her daughter, who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition diagnosed at just 10 months old. A Mumbai woman praised IndiGo Airlines for providing a seamless travel experience for her wheelchair-bound daughter.(LinkedIn/Monisha Hatkar)

In her post, Monisha candidly shared the difficulties of travelling with Keya, whose mobility has been progressively affected by SMA, leading to 80 per cent physical disability. The condition has become even more restrictive following a complex spine correction surgery in 2022, which was necessary to help Keya maintain her ability to sit and breathe without artificial support.

"Over the years, it's not been easy travelling with my wheelchair-bound daughter," Monisha wrote. "It’s got even harder since the complicated spine correction surgery in 2022. Keya’s life has become highly restricted, both inside and outside our home."

Monisha described how each trip feels like an "adventure," involving meticulous planning and prayers to ensure Keya and her essential equipment are safely transported. However, these journeys were often marred by unexpected setbacks, such as wheelchair damage or health complications, leaving lasting memories of travel mishaps.

IndiGo Airlines: A breath of fresh air

During a recent three-city trip with IndiGo Airlines, Monisha’s experience was notably different. She praised the airline for its exceptional service, especially highlighting the efforts of Pratik Arjun Sen, a member of IndiGo's team. According to Monisha, Sen ensured that every aspect of their journey was seamless, from ground services to in-flight care.

"For the first time in our lives, we came back with smiling and happy memories from this trip," Monisha said, adding, "Pratik Arjun Sen made this magic happen by ensuring that we faced no hurdles at any point."

A journey from tension to understanding

Monisha also reflected on her first encounter with Sen in 2023, when a mishap involving Keya’s wheelchair had left her upset. However, what began as a tense situation transformed into a valuable learning experience for both parties, as they worked together to navigate the complexities of accommodating wheelchair users.

“We have come a long way since that first meeting,” Monisha shared. “Both Pratik and his team at IndiGo have grown in their understanding of our needs.”

A lesson in communication

Monisha emphasised the importance of communication between passengers and service providers, noting that customer service is challenging, and mutual respect is key to ensuring smooth interactions. She urged fellow passengers to express their needs clearly, rather than waiting for issues to escalate.

IndiGo responds with appreciation

IndiGo was quick to acknowledge Monisha’s gratitude post, responding with heartfelt thanks. "Thank you for your kind words of appreciation. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us make our services more inclusive and thoughtful," the airline said, adding that they would share her appreciation with Pratik and his team.