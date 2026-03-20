Mumbaikar visits Delhi after 14 years, praises city's infrastructure, weather and people: ‘Came with bias, left humbled’

Describing the arrival, the Redditor said that the experience immediately challenged their expectations - starting with the weather. “I land in Delhi and it's just… pleasant? I'm standing outside and actually comfortable? Already things were not going according to plan,” he said.

He said that his visit to Delhi only happened because a friend had recently moved to Gurgaon. “Bhai. I was not prepared for what I walked into,” he wrote.

“Full disclosure — I've been a Mumbaikar my entire life. Born there, raised there, will probably die there. Mumbai is home and I say that with zero irony. But I'll be honest, for years I carried the classic Mumbai bias against Delhi. You know the one — rash people, chaotic roads, dusty, aggressive, just overall a place I had zero interest in visiting. I'm not proud of it but that was genuinely my image of this city,” the OP wrote.

A Reddit post by a Mumbaikar has gone viral after he shared a detailed account of visiting Delhi for the first time in 14 years. In the post, titled “Lifelong Mumbaikar visited Delhi for the first time in 14 years. You guys are seriously underselling your city”, the user shared his surprise at everything from the capital’s cleanliness and infrastructure to its people.

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Delhi vs Mumbai The OP also highlighted the city’s cleanliness, noting that many areas felt “incredibly neat and well-maintained”. “The city is CLEAN. Like actually clean. Not "clean for a metro" clean. Just clean. And I'll say something here that I think doesn't get talked about enough — a big part of it is how Delhi is structured as a city,” he wrote, adding that Delhi’s urban layout with clearer separation between neighbourhoods contributed to this impression.

The user also spoke about public transport, particularly the Delhi Metro. “Your metro is on a completely different level. It connects EVERYTHING. Not just the major stations — Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, all of it seamlessly under one system,” he said.

Comparing it to Mumbai, the user described local train travel as overcrowded and exhausting, admitting that Delhi’s system felt “miles ahead.”

Further, the Redditor spoke about Delhi’s open spaces, singling out Lodhi Garden. “I went to Lodhi Garden and I just stood there. I have never in my life seen something that green and that massive sitting right in the middle of a city. Nobody talks about this enough. It's stunning,” he wrote.

Housing costs also stood out. Referring to a friend’s accommodation in Gurgaon, the user noted the stark difference compared to Mumbai rents. “one RK, 14,000 rupees. His one room kitchen was probably the size of two Mumbai bedrooms. The first time a friend of mine came from Delhi to Mumbai and saw what people pay for a 200 sq ft box in Andheri he was visibly horrified. I thought he was being dramatic at the time. Standing in that Gurgaon apartment I understood him completely,” he said.

The most surprising part, according to the OP, was his experience with people in the city. “I walked in fully braced for aggressive and rude. Every single person I interacted with was warm, helpful and genuinely nice,” he said.

Concluding his post, the user wrote, “I came to Delhi ready to confirm every bias I had and instead got humbled. You guys are genuinely underselling this city and I have no idea why.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)