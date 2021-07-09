Musician plays rendition of AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi using chocolate flute. Watch

“To play it or to eat it” – that is the question you may ask after seeing this video that showcases a chef’s creation of a playable chocolate flute. Shared on Instagram, the video has left people both amazed and amused. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you intrigued too.

Chef Vinesh Johny shared the video on his own Instagram page. “It took a lot of time and research understanding the intricacies of making a wind instrument, to finally create an actual playable flute entirely out of chocolate,” he wrote while sharing the video. In the few following lines, he tagged Guinness World Records and asked if they can confirm if his creation is the “world’s first playable chocolate flute.”

The video opens to show Johny creating the flute. However, what makes the video truly amazing is musician Parth Chandiramani playing a rendition of AR Rahman’s Urvasi Urvasi song using the chocolate flute.

Take a look at the incredible video:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than 67,000 views – and counting. People had a lot to say while reacting to the video.

“Crazy,” wrote an Instagram user. “Fabulous,” expressed another. “Crazy creativity,” expressed a third. Many shared fire emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video showcasing a chocolate flute?

