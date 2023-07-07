Myntra reimagines Rekha as Barbie in AI-generated pics

The use of tools backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create varied images has exponentially increased in the past few months. Social media is flooded with posts that show people recreating different fictional situations or even reimagining celebrities in new looks. Be it sharing images of Elon Musk as an Indian groom to thinking how the characters of Friends would look if the show was made in India, you can find varied interesting images on the Internet. Myntra just joined the list with a set of incredible images. They used AI to reimagine Rekha as Barbie and people are loving it. The images show Rekha as Barbie. (Instagram/@myntra)

“We asked AI to reimagine Rekha Ji as Barbie,” the shopping platform wrote as they posted the images on Instagram. The AI pictures show the legendary actor in different signature pink outfits that are usually associated with Barbie.

The post was shared about a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 2,400 likes. Additionally, the images are being re-posted across various social media platforms. People expressed their amazement at the AI generated images.

“Wow, so beautiful looks amazing,” posted an Instagram user. “Wohhh,” joined another. “Bestttt,” added a third. “Wow,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on these AI generated images of Rekha as Barbie?

