Naomi Osaka saves butterfly mid-match during the Australian Open. Watch
A video of an incident involving tennis star Naomi Osaka and a butterfly during a match at the Australian Open has now left people happy. Osaka stopped in the middle of her match to take the butterfly to safety which was fluttering around her. Her sweet gesture has now won people over. There is a possibility that the video will have same effect on your too.
Shared on the official Twitter account of the Australian Open, the video starts with the insect resting on her leg. Quite tenderly, she picks it up to take it outside the court but as she puts it down on a surface, the butterfly flies again only to land on her face. A chuckling Osaka once again delicately grabs the butterfly and releases it. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the witty commentary heard in the background.
Take a look at the video:
Since being shared, the video received more than 2.8 lakh views. It also gathered tons of comments from people. There were many who couldn’t stop talking about her kindness.
“Naomi Osaka you are very kind,” wrote a Twitter user. “The way you treat animals says a lot about your personality,” said another. “Butterfly gives a thank-you kiss,” said a third.
Osaka also took to Twitter to share an image of this magical encounter:
What do you think of the video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man grows huge orchard with 10,000 trees in 15 years on barren land in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Yashraj Mukhate’s new track is making netizens chant ‘Pawri hori hai’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old doggo from Tennessee becomes millionaire after inheriting $5 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Irwin reminisces dad Steve Irwin’s memory with special post. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo gets bamboozled by confusing command trend. Watch hilarious clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra-based artist's 3D art on display at gallery in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-year-old gorilla becomes a mom for first time in Virunga National Park, Congo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First lady Jill Biden shares pics of Valentine's Day décor at the White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for a massive black hole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Margaret Atwood's Zoom cat filter mishap related tweet sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharing food to helping turtle: People recall the moment they fell in love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corowa-kun: Cartoon dog spreads awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox