Naomi Osaka saves butterfly mid-match during the Australian Open. Watch

A video of an incident involving tennis star Naomi Osaka and a butterfly during a match at the Australian Open has now left people happy. Osaka stopped in the middle of her match to take the butterfly to safety which was fluttering around her. Her sweet gesture has now won people over. There is a possibility that the video will have same effect on your too.

Shared on the official Twitter account of the Australian Open, the video starts with the insect resting on her leg. Quite tenderly, she picks it up to take it outside the court but as she puts it down on a surface, the butterfly flies again only to land on her face. A chuckling Osaka once again delicately grabs the butterfly and releases it. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the witty commentary heard in the background.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video received more than 2.8 lakh views. It also gathered tons of comments from people. There were many who couldn’t stop talking about her kindness.

“Naomi Osaka you are very kind,” wrote a Twitter user. “The way you treat animals says a lot about your personality,” said another. “Butterfly gives a thank-you kiss,” said a third.

Osaka also took to Twitter to share an image of this magical encounter:

