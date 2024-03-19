Narayana Murthy gifting grandson Infosys shares worth 240 crore sparks ‘70-hour work week’ memes, jokes

Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's decision to gift his four-month-old grandson Infosys shares worth ₹240 crore has ignited a flurry of reactions on the internet, particularly bringing back banter surrounding the controversial “70-hour work week” statement that he had made last year. NR Narayana Murthy gifted Infosys shares worth over ₹ 240 crore to his four-month-old grandson. (PTI)

The software icon has gifted shares worth over ₹240 crore to Ekagrah, Rohan Murty and Aparna Krishnan’s son born last November.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The infant, thus, owns 15,00,000 shares, or 0.04 per cent stake, in Infosys.

Here’s what this user posted.

An individual named Abid Hassan thinks this will end influencers claiming to be ‘India’s youngest millionaires’. He tweeted, “Extremely glad that Narayana Murthy ji has gifted 250 crores to his infant grandkid.” He added, “This puts an end to all these hustle influencer frauds coming on magazine covers claiming to be India’s youngest millionaires….”

Another wondered if Narayana Murthy was spoiling his grandson at such a young age.

This X user joked that it is the first time that the company offered such a huge package to a fresher.

Murthy gifted 1,500,000 shares to Ekagrah and this transfer of shares was conducted off-market. Ekagrah is the third grandchild of the Murthys. They are grandparents to two daughters of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy.