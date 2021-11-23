Nasa posts pic of a blue sunset on the Red Planet. Seen viral share yet?

The fourth planet from the Sun, Mars, has always evoked curiously among people across globe. For years, scientific explorations by different countries have helped people on Earth to know more about the Red Planet. Also, thanks to the various social media pages and handles managed by the different space agencies, people often get the chance to see amazing Mars-related content. Just like this image shared by Nasa that showcases a blue sunset on the Red Planet.

“Our Perseverance Mars rover has taken its first picture of a sunset! This image was captured on November 9, 2021, by the rover's Mastcam-Z camera system on the 257th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. While this is the first sunset imaged by Perseverance, Our robotic explorers have been looking up at the Sun from the surface of the Red Planet since the 1970s. Vikings 1 and 2; the Pathfinder and Phoenix landers; Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity rovers have sent back sunrise and sunset scenes,” they wrote.

In the next few lines she explained more about the blue sunset. “Martian sunsets typically stand out for their distinctive blue color. Fine dust in the atmosphere permits blue light to penetrate the atmosphere more efficiently than colors with longer wavelengths. But this sunset looks different: less dust in the atmosphere resulted in a more muted color than average. The color has been calibrated and white-balanced to remove camera artifacts,” the space agency added.

