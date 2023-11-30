close_game
News / Trending / NASA reveals 'uncommon view' of Mars, never-seen-before pics wow people

NASA reveals 'uncommon view' of Mars, never-seen-before pics wow people

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 30, 2023 10:55 AM IST

The uncommon view of Mars shared by NASA has left people stunned. Many reacted to the post with heart emoticons.

NASA took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of Mars. These never-seen-before images show the Red Planet in a whole new light. Captured by the space agency’s specialised instrument Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS), the pictures show 'Mars' thin atmosphere, hazy clouds, craters, and dust’.

A grainy image shows the surface of Mars captured by NASA’s Thermal Emission Imaging System. (Instagram/@nasa)

“Be kind, but don't rewind. This isn't VHS. It's from space,” NASA joked. “The horizon of the fourth planet from the Sun is seen from our Odyssey orbiter, now in its 23rd year around the Red Planet. This uncommon view of Mars, taken using an instrument called the Thermal Emission Imaging System (THEMIS), captures Mars' thin atmosphere, hazy clouds, craters, and dust 250 miles (425 km) above the surface—the same POV orbiting astronauts would have,” they added.

The space agency also added a description of the image. “Split over four images, Mars' surface appears gray, with many craters and hills. The atmosphere shows a haze of clouds and dust in white and gray. The image is slightly grainy.,” it reads.

Take a look at this post by NASA about Mars:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 2.2 lakh likes. The post has further accumulated tons of comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to NASA’s Mars-related post:

“What are these bubbles and patches,” asked an Instagram user. They received a reply from the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory official page. “Hi, you’re looking at craters and mountains on the Martian surface,” they replied. “I love space,” expressed another. “Simply incredible,” commented a third. “Space is just so cool,” wrote a fourth.

