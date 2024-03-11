NASA’s Juno captures stunning pic of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, it’s ‘twice as large as Earth’

NASA often shares mesmerising pictures of our planets, galaxies and beyond, providing insight into the wonders of our universe. Recently, the space organisation took to Instagram to share a picture of the Great Red Spot on Jupiter captured by their spacecraft Juno. The Great Red Spot is a storm that’s twice the size of the Earth and has been in existence for over 350 years. NASA shared this picture of Jupiter's Great Red Spot on Instagram. (Instagram/NASA)

“Our spacecraft Juno captured Jupiter’s Great Red Spot in this true colour portrait from around 8,648 miles (13,917 km) away,” wrote NASA while sharing the picture on Instagram.

They added that the size of the storm is shrinking, its height by an eighth and width by a third. The organisation also informed, “Scientists believe that our solar system’s most iconic storm has existed for over 350 years, though data suggest that the storm is shrinking, its height diminishing by an eighth and its width by at least a third since it was measured by our Voyager spacecraft in 1979.”

They further shared, “The Great Red Spot is still twice as large as Earth, and recent studies by Juno indicate that the storm plunges around 200 miles (300 km) beneath the planet’s clouds. With no solid ground on Jupiter to weaken storms, winds in the Great Red Spot peak at about 400 mph (643 kph).⁣”

The picture shared by NASA shows the Great Red Spot in the centre, surrounded by spiralling wisps of red, tan, and orange. The upper part of the picture shows Jupiter’s horizon in a contrasting beige, brown, and blue hue.

Take a look at the picture shared by NASA below:

