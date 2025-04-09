Nashik school kids caught hiding condoms, brass knuckles, knife during principal’s surprise bag check

A disturbing discovery at a school in Nashik has raised questions about student behaviour after its principal discovered knives, playing cards, condoms, and bicycle chains in the bags of the kids during a surprise search. The principal found a knife, brass knuckles, a chain, condoms, and other illegal items in the bags of the Nashik school students (representative image). (Visual created using ChatGPT)

X user Raj Maji shared a video of the confiscated items. “A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik, Maharashtra. In a private school in Ghoti, Igatpuri taluka, teachers found alarming items in students' bags, including knives, playing cards, condoms, and bicycle chains,” the X user wrote.

“The teachers had decided to inspect the bags after some students had been disciplined for unusual hairstyles. The inspection revealed the disturbing contents, sparking concern among parents and teachers. While the teachers' vigilance brought the issue to light, the presence of such items in students' bags raises concerns about their safety and well-being,” the individual added.

The video shows the items kept on what appears to be a table. Besides brass knuckles, commonly used for fighting, the footage also captures packets of condoms, a knife, a chain, and a bunch of Pokemon cards, among other things.

According to Lokmat Times, the items were found in the bags of Class 8 and 9 students. The school principal suddenly conducted a surprise bag check, and he came across these items. The outlet reported that narcotic items were also confiscated from the students.

According to the outlet, some of the teachers expressed their suspicions about the students being under the influence of drugs, adding that they suspect a few of them consumed the narcotics while inside the school premises.

According to the outlet, the worrying incident was reported to the police, and an investigation is underway.