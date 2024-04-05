 Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife undergoes breast cancer surgery for over 3 hours: ‘rarest of rare metastasis’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife undergoes breast cancer surgery for over 3 hours: ‘rarest of rare metastasis’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 05, 2024 02:01 PM IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a tweet on April 5 about his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, undergoing breast surgery for “rarest of rare metastasis”.

Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu took to X to share about his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s surgery. In his share, he wrote that Dr Navjot underwent a second surgery for her breast cancer. He added that the operation lasted for “three and a half hours”.

The image shows Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, after her breast cancer surgery. (X/@sherryontopp)
The image shows Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, after her breast cancer surgery. (X/@sherryontopp)

“Operation for rarest of rare Metastasis - lasted three and a half hours. Affected skin removed and reconstruction done with flaps. Her resolve is steadfast, the smile never leaves her face - courage thy name is Noni. Dr Rupinder hoping for a speedy recovery,” he tweeted. He wrapped up his post with pictures of Dr Sidhu.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being posted, the share has collected nearly 43,000 views. The tweet has further accumulated close to 3000 likes. People posted varied comments.

How did X users react to Navjot Singh Sidhu's post?

An individual wrote, “Wishing speedy recovery”.

“Wishing her a speedy recovery. May God bless her,” shared another.

“I have gone through all this during my mom's treatment. I wish for a speedy recovery and healthy life ahead,” expressed a third.

“She will be fine soon. She is a fighter,” joined a fourth.

A day earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared, “Wife will be operated on at the Dr Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar today. She will undergo her second operation for breast cancer!”

Also Read: Navjot Sidhu drops big prediction after Rishabh Pant makes IPL comeback vs PBKS: ‘Just a matter of time…’

Last year in June, Sidhu took to X to share words of appreciation for his wife and thank the doctor for treating her. “Her third chemo. Nothing is impossible for a resolute person. Her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar,” Sidhu wrote.

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with cancer, pens letter to jailed husband

“There is a karmic connection. He saved my life as well when I had a nearly fatal pulmonary embolism. He conducted a successful operation of Noni, when I was in jail, our guardian angel. ‘In times of prosperity, friends aplenty - In times of adversity, not one in twenty’. Thanks a ton, bro!!” he added.

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer in March 2023. At that time, her husband Sidhu was serving a one-year jail term in Patiala Central Jail.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife undergoes breast cancer surgery for over 3 hours: ‘rarest of rare metastasis’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On