Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife undergoes breast cancer surgery for over 3 hours: ‘rarest of rare metastasis’
Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a tweet on April 5 about his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, undergoing breast surgery for “rarest of rare metastasis”.
Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu took to X to share about his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s surgery. In his share, he wrote that Dr Navjot underwent a second surgery for her breast cancer. He added that the operation lasted for “three and a half hours”.
“Operation for rarest of rare Metastasis - lasted three and a half hours. Affected skin removed and reconstruction done with flaps. Her resolve is steadfast, the smile never leaves her face - courage thy name is Noni. Dr Rupinder hoping for a speedy recovery,” he tweeted. He wrapped up his post with pictures of Dr Sidhu.
Take a look at the tweet:
Since being posted, the share has collected nearly 43,000 views. The tweet has further accumulated close to 3000 likes. People posted varied comments.
How did X users react to Navjot Singh Sidhu's post?
An individual wrote, “Wishing speedy recovery”.
“Wishing her a speedy recovery. May God bless her,” shared another.
“I have gone through all this during my mom's treatment. I wish for a speedy recovery and healthy life ahead,” expressed a third.
“She will be fine soon. She is a fighter,” joined a fourth.
A day earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared, “Wife will be operated on at the Dr Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar today. She will undergo her second operation for breast cancer!”
Also Read: Navjot Sidhu drops big prediction after Rishabh Pant makes IPL comeback vs PBKS: ‘Just a matter of time…’
Last year in June, Sidhu took to X to share words of appreciation for his wife and thank the doctor for treating her. “Her third chemo. Nothing is impossible for a resolute person. Her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar,” Sidhu wrote.
Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife diagnosed with cancer, pens letter to jailed husband
“There is a karmic connection. He saved my life as well when I had a nearly fatal pulmonary embolism. He conducted a successful operation of Noni, when I was in jail, our guardian angel. ‘In times of prosperity, friends aplenty - In times of adversity, not one in twenty’. Thanks a ton, bro!!” he added.
Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer in March 2023. At that time, her husband Sidhu was serving a one-year jail term in Patiala Central Jail.
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world