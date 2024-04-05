Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife undergoes breast cancer surgery for over 3 hours: ‘rarest of rare metastasis’

Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu took to X to share about his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s surgery. In his share, he wrote that Dr Navjot underwent a second surgery for her breast cancer. He added that the operation lasted for “three and a half hours”. The image shows Navjot Singh Sidhu with his wife, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, after her breast cancer surgery. (X/@sherryontopp)

“Operation for rarest of rare Metastasis - lasted three and a half hours. Affected skin removed and reconstruction done with flaps. Her resolve is steadfast, the smile never leaves her face - courage thy name is Noni. Dr Rupinder hoping for a speedy recovery,” he tweeted. He wrapped up his post with pictures of Dr Sidhu.

Since being posted, the share has collected nearly 43,000 views. The tweet has further accumulated close to 3000 likes. People posted varied comments.

An individual wrote, “Wishing speedy recovery”.

“Wishing her a speedy recovery. May God bless her,” shared another.

“I have gone through all this during my mom's treatment. I wish for a speedy recovery and healthy life ahead,” expressed a third.

“She will be fine soon. She is a fighter,” joined a fourth.

A day earlier, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared, “Wife will be operated on at the Dr Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar today. She will undergo her second operation for breast cancer!”

Last year in June, Sidhu took to X to share words of appreciation for his wife and thank the doctor for treating her. “Her third chemo. Nothing is impossible for a resolute person. Her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar,” Sidhu wrote.

“There is a karmic connection. He saved my life as well when I had a nearly fatal pulmonary embolism. He conducted a successful operation of Noni, when I was in jail, our guardian angel. ‘In times of prosperity, friends aplenty - In times of adversity, not one in twenty’. Thanks a ton, bro!!” he added.

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer in March 2023. At that time, her husband Sidhu was serving a one-year jail term in Patiala Central Jail.