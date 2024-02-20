Nebraska zoo finds 70 coins in alligator's stomach, netizens react

A zoo in Nebraska removed 70 coins from the stomach of a 36-year-old white alligator. Omaha's Zoo and Aquarium found these coins in the alligator while doing their routine care. The zoo took to Instagram to share the news. After being posted, it gained widespread attention. Snapshot of the alligator on whom the doctors operated.

"Our veterinarians identified some metal foreign objects in the stomach of an iconic resident of the Zoo: 36-year-old leucistic American alligator, Thibodaux. Thibodaux underwent a veterinary procedure to remove those objects before they caused any problems, and the team identified 70 U.S. coins," wrote Omaha's Zoo and Aquarium in the caption of their post. (Also Read: Man kisses baby alligator on face, what happens next is terrifying. Watch)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Christina Ploog, an associate veterinarian at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, who led the procedure told the zoo, "With the help of his training, Thibodaux was anaesthetised and intubated to allow us to safely manage him during the procedure."

She also added, "A plastic pipe was placed to protect his mouth and safely pass the tools used to access the coins, such as a camera that helped us guide the retrieval of these objects.”

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few days ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered close to 5,000 likes and numerous comments. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Glad the gator is doing better."

A second added, "That's awful. Poor guy. Glad he's alright."

A third said, "Great job! I hope this doesn’t happen again."

"I’m so glad he’s ok!" commented a fourth.