Breaking Bad and Phir Hera Pheri crossover post shared by Netflix.(Instagram/@netflix_in)
Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see hilarious pics

“We summarised Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes. Zor zor se bolke sabko scheme bata de,” Netflix wrote while sharing the post on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:08 PM IST

Have you ever imagined what would happen if the worlds of Breaking Bad and Phir Hera Pheri collided? You may wonder why you’d imagine something like that. But what would happen if they do? Maybe the result will be like this post shared by Netflix. Taking to Instagram, they posted a few images that are both Breaking Bad and Phir Hera Pheri related.

“We summarised Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes. Zor zor se bolke sabko scheme bata de,” they wittily wrote explaining what the images show.

Take a look at the pictures shared on Instagram that may leave you laughing out loud:

Since being shared by Netflix just about three hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 28,000 likes. People shared all sorts of comments appreciating the posts. Some also showcased their creativity and come up with a few more versions of Phir Hera Pheri quotes summarising Breaking Bad.

“Best post,” wrote an Instagram user. “Epic,” shared another. “Walter and Raju are legends,” commented a third. “Every dialogue suits,” expressed a fourth. “Jesse – it has special ingredient CHILLI powder… (tuco refuses) … LE WALT – 50 rupay kaat overacting kaaa,” joked a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Netflix?

