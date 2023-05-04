Netflix turns Shah Rukh Khan’s Paheli scene into relatable rib-tickling memes

Remember the film Paheli that was released back in 2005 with Shah Rukh Khan playing a double role? People were recently reminded of a film after Netflix shared a post related to it. They posted a series of rib-tickling memes using a scene from the film. A meme shared by Netflix using Shah Rukh Khan’s Paheli scene.(Instagram/@netflix_in)

“It's a Paheli (riddle) how we function everyday,” the OTT giant wrote while posting the memes on Instagram. The meme template shows an interaction between the two characters played by Shah Rukh Khan in the film. Netflix added hilariously relatable texts on the template to create funny memes.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 16,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received several comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Every meme is relatable,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahahaha,” posted another. “I LOVE YOU for posting SRK too often now. But all of a sudden Paheli? This is a Paheli for me,” shared a third. Many showed their reactions through laughing out loud emoticons.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Paheli is a romantic comedy. It is about a girl who falls in love with a ghost. The film was India's official entry to the Oscars in 2005.