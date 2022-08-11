Home / Trending / Netizens share memes as Sima Taparia is back with Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

Netizens share memes as Sima Taparia is back with Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

Published on Aug 11, 2022 03:42 PM IST
Indian Matchmaking season 2 was released on Netflix on August 10. And as expected, netizens binged-watched the show and have come up with hilarious memes and reactions on social media.
A screengrab from the video shared on Instagram by Netflix. It shows Indian Matchmaking fame Sima Taparia. The caption on the image reads, “I'm back.”(Instagram/@netflix_in)
ByArfa Javaid

Netflix has dropped the second season of the much-awaited series Indian Matchmaking which revolves around Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, and her clients. For those unaware, Taparia helps single people in India and the US find perfect matches. And as expected, netizens binged-watched the eight episodes of the second season and have come up with hilarious memes and reactions on social media.

Indian Matchmaking season 2 was released on Netflix on August 10, featuring some old clients of Sima Taparia, including Nadia and Shekhar, along with new ones. And just like the previous season, she is helping them meet their potential partners. Since the show's second season dropped, people have been posting about it. We have compiled a few of them below:

An Instagram user wrote "Let's meme again" and shared a hilarious meme born out of AP Dhillon's 'Kehndi Hundi Si' song.

"Whatever Sima aunty says, we believe," another posted while sharing a picture of Sima Taparia. The text on the image reads, "Everything, nobody gets."

An Instagram page shared how freshers react two days after joining an agency.

An individual shared that he left watching the Netflix show midway because 'his stars are not aligned.'

Another Insta page shared a post and wrote, "If Sima Mami says it will happen, it will happen!"

A screengrab of the Instgaram post on Netflix show Indian Matchmaking.&nbsp;(Instagram/@shuruapp)
"Me on payday," wrote another while sharing a picture of Seema Aunty.

A screengrab of a tweet shared by an individual on seson 2 of popular Netflix show Indian Matchmaking.&nbsp;(Twitter/@Shreya Guha)
A Twitter user wrote, "Sima aunty being self-aware is the best thing to happen in s2."

A screengrab of a tweet shared by an individual on Indian Matchmaking season 2.(Twitter/@hugeasmammoth.films)
"Aparna not wanting to take her air pods out while she is walking because that's her favourite part of her day is so relatable," posted another.

The first season of Indian Matchmaking was released on Netflix in 2020, starring Seema Taparia and her clients. The show sparked chatter online, with people sharing memes and posting their reactions.

