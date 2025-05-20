New Jersey man weighing 185 lbs sets handstand world record at 74 after hip surgery: 'I totally lost the ability'

Paul Budline of New Jersey has set a new Guinness World Record as the oldest man to perform a handstand at the age of 74 years and 145 days, underscoring that age is no barrier to physical achievement. He set a clear objective to hold a handstand for at least 15 seconds.(GWR)

Having practised handstands since his teenage years, Budline maintains a disciplined fitness regimen encompassing aerobics, cycling, weightlifting, and handstands. His commitment to fitness has remained steadfast over the decades, interrupted only briefly by the COVID-19 lockdowns and a hip surgery at age 70.

Determination and rigorous training

“I totally lost the ability to do a handstand and could barely get my legs to a 45-degree angle. It seemed hopeless at age 70, but I was determined to keep trying every day and eventually got it back,” Budline recalled.

His motivation to reclaim his skill was sparked upon learning that the previous record for the oldest man to perform a handstand was just over 70 years old. He then set a clear objective to hold a handstand for at least 15 seconds, the minimum duration required by Guinness World Records.

Through persistent effort and rigorous training, Budline not only regained his ability but exceeded the prior record by nearly four years.

Reflecting on his accomplishment, he told Guinness World Records, “The satisfaction is actually immense, partly because I’m 6 ft 2 in and 185 lbs, not exactly ideal dimensions for any sort of gymnastic effort.”

He further expressed his intention to continue practicing handstands for as long as possible: “I’ll keep doing it for as long as I possibly can and thus far I’m fortunate to have zero shoulder pain or other physical ailments.”

