New York women embrace 'vampire' breast lifts, non-surgical treatments for natural enhancements

In a quest for natural beauty without surgery, New York women are turning to cutting-edge, non-invasive breast enhancement treatments offered by a new Midtown med spa. The Cleavage Clinic has become a popular destination for women seeking alternatives to traditional implants, offering services such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, also known as the "vampire" breast lift, along with other treatments like Sculptra and Morpheus8, reported the New York Post. A lifestyle influencer recently underwent PRP therapy to increase her bust size. (Representational Image/Pexel)

Kelsey Soles, a 29-year-old lifestyle influencer from the Financial District, recently underwent PRP therapy to increase her bust size. “I used the plasma in my body to make my boobs bigger,” Soles shared, calling 2025 "the year of big, natural t—ts." After completing her first session on January 30, she anticipates achieving a full C cup after three treatments.

Co-founder of the clinic, Noelle Villella, explained that PRP, commonly used for hair restoration and injury recovery, can also be injected into breast tissue. "Plasma is rich in growth factors," Villella noted. “Once injected, it generates new collagen, improving skin quality and yielding natural-looking results.”

How much it costs

The procedure costs around $3,800 ( ₹3,30,950 INR) and involves extracting plasma from the patient's blood, processing it into a gel-like substance, and injecting it into the breast using a cannula for safety. Results typically last up to three years.

Danielle, a 29-year-old from SoHo, shared that she chose PRP for its safety compared to implants. “I’d contemplated getting surgery, but I wanted something natural with little to no health risks," she said, adding that the treatment felt like an "instant boob job." She looks forward to showing off her B-cups during a summer vacation to Greece.

Other treatments, such as Morpheus8 micro-needling, are also gaining traction for their ability to tighten skin and fade scars. Lifestyle influencer Isabella Attianese, 24, opted for this FDA-approved procedure to lift her breasts, while beauty influencer Olivia Caputo, 28, used it to remove scarring from a previous augmentation.

For some, Sculptra, a collagen-stimulating injectable, has delivered transformative results. Lurene Gunmia, a mother of three from New Jersey, spent $6,000 on the treatment to go from a 32AA to a full 32B. "It feels good to do something just for me," she said. "It’s a confidence booster."

As more women seek natural, non-surgical alternatives to enhance their appearance, Villella emphasised the clinic's commitment to safety and customer satisfaction. "We’re in a world where people want natural results without putting unnatural things in their bodies," she stated, adding that their services are also cost-effective compared to traditional breast surgeries.

