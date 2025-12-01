New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon makes jalebis at Sikh Games in Auckland, internet calls him 'best cook'

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon surprised attendees at the Sikh Games in Auckland by trying his hand at making traditional Indian jalebis, drawing cheers from the crowd and praise online. Luxon visited the event in Takanini alongside local MP Rima Nakhle, (Instagram/@christopherluxon)

Luxon visited the event in Takanini alongside local MP Rima Nakhle, where they attended the opening ceremony, met athletes and interacted with performers and volunteers. The annual gathering brings together the Sikh community for sports, cultural activities and celebrations.

Amid this, one of the most talked-about moments came when Luxon stood behind a large wok of hot oil and attempted to make jalebis. Spectators recorded the moment as he carefully poured the batter, smiling through the challenge.

Sharing a video of the attempt on Instagram, Luxon wrote, “Getting amongst it at the Sikh Games in Takanini this afternoon with local MP @rimanakhlenz. Good luck to all those competing - and to those who end up eating my attempt at making jalebi!”

Social media reactions

Social media users reacted enthusiastically. One user commented, “The coolest Prime Minister ever. Great!!!”

Another added, "Half kg for me please". “Prime Minister what you cooking its looks dilecions yummy. The best cook awesome,” commented a third user.

Others called the gesture “wonderful” and “cool,” appreciating his willingness to join in the festivities.

New Zealand Sikh Games highlights

MP Rima Nakhle also posted photos on Instagram from the event, showing Luxon and ministers Mark Mitchell and Simeon Brown meeting participants across the venue.

“Another amazing, electric, phenomenal @nzsikhgames has just wrapped up at South Auckland’s sport complex @brucepulmanpark. Our Prime Minister @christopherluxon and Ministers @markmitchellmp and @simeonbrownmp had a fantastic time at the opening ceremony, and afterwards while meeting many athletes, spectators and volunteers,” she wrote.

“The NZ Sikh Games is a large scale competition with many traditional Sikh sports as well as Western sports. Athletes and spectators travel not only from all across New Zealand, but also from around the world. Congratulations to the organisers and volunteers on such a successful event!” she added.