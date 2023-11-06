Newlyweds celebrate India’s win, Virat Kohli’s record in match against South Africa

A couple from Uttar Pradesh had a special celebration on their wedding day after India beat South Africa in the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup. A video of the celebration shows the couple all smiling while expressing how India’s win on their wedding day formed a special memory for them. The image shows a couple celebrating India's win on their wedding day. (X/@ANI)

“A bride and groom, along with their relatives and friends, celebrate the victory of Team India against South Africa, in Moradabad,” ANI wrote while sharing the video on X.

While talking to ANI, the groom expressed his elated reaction. "It is a 'double dhamaka' for me as today is my wedding and India has also won today and Virat Kohli has equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record,” he said. The bride too shared her reaction to India winning the match on the day of her wedding. “It feels amazing. We will remember this day forever,” she added.

The video shows the newlyweds sitting in the middle surrounded by their friends and family. Most of them are all seen holding Virat Kohli’s pictures in their hands. As the video progresses, they are also seen lighting sparklers.

Take a look at this celebration video:

India Vs South Africa World Cup Match:

With a win over South Africa, India maintained its winning streak in the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. India gave a target of 327 runs to South Africa and emerged triumphant by a margin of 243 runs. India started its WC 2023 journey with a win against Australia. Till now, India has beat Pakistan, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and South Africa to continue its victorious journey. Next, India will take on the Netherlands on November 12 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

