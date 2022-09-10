Home / Trending / Nine men do Calisthenics to form 'front lever pyramid', leave netizens motivated

Published on Sep 10, 2022 02:04 PM IST

A video showing nine men doing Calisthenics to form a ‘front lever pyramid’ was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows nine men doing calisthenics(Instagram/@ad_mors)
ByNeha Yadav

Exercising is a key to fitness and the internet is flourishing with such fitness enthusiasts doing wonderful things. And one such video of brilliant performance is going viral. The video shows nine men doing Calisthenics.

The video was posted by an Instagram user named Adam Morsel. The user's bio reads that he is a Calisthenics athlete and a certified trainer. Morsel posted the video with the caption, "9 Man Front Lever Pyramid." The video opens to show nine men dedicatedly trying to form the inverted pyramid but failing to do so at the first few attempts. However, finally they succeed.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted by the user on August 28 and it has garnered more than five million likes. The video has also accumulated several comments from Instagram users lauding the determination and team spirit of the men.

One of the Instagram users commented, "The fact that no one gave up! Y'all got it!" Another user wrote, "unbelievable strength all over." "I ain’t gonna lie, that def looked tough at the end," posted a third user. A fourth expressed, "I loved the final joy that came with their success. "

