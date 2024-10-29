Nita Ambani gifts badam, silver Ganesh idol, diya and more in Diwali hampers. Viral video

Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation sent thoughtfully-curated Diwali gift hampers to business associates and acquaintances during the festive season. Some videos of the Diwali hamper have since surfaced on social media, leaving viewers awed by its contents. Nita Ambani's Reliance Foundation sent Diwali gift hampers during the festive season.(Instagram/@rjrajas)

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries, founded by Mukesh Ambani in 2010 and led by Nita Ambani. The foundation focuses on a wide range of initiatives including rural transformation, education, healthcare, disaster response, sports, and women’s empowerment.

Nita Ambani's Diwali gift

In keeping with the theme of empowerment, the Diwali hamper contained items handcrafted by local artisans. Along with a selection of Diwali-appropriate gifting items like a small silver Ganesh idol and a diya crafted by visually-impaired artisans, it had a packet of almonds, a packet of dhoop sticks and stand, and a set of table linen from Swadesh - the Foundation’s initiative to preserve and promote traditional Indian textile and crafts.

RJ Rajas Jain shared a video of the Diwali hamper he received from Nita Ambani’s Reliance Foundation. The note that came with the hamper read: “May the warm glow of diyas fill your homes with happiness and your hearts with love. As the festival of lights illuminates your lives, may it bring prosperity and good health to you and your loved ones. Shubh Deepawali.”

It was signed by the entire Ambani family, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s three children, their spouses, and their grandkids.

Take a look at the video below:

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda had also shared a picture of the hamper on Instagram earlier this week. Nagda served as the mehendi artist at the wedding of Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani to Radhika Merchant back in July. She has often spoken of her longstanding ties with the Ambani family and also travelled to Paris to set up a henna stall at the India House by Reliance Foundation during the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Reliance employees also received a Diwali gift - a box containing three packets, one each of cashew nuts, almonds and raisins, packaged in a cloth bag.