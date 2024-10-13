Nita Ambani joins Jeh Ali Khan and classmates for dandiya at Dussehra Assembly

Nita Ambani was back at her grandson Prithvi Ambani's school to spend time with him and his classmates during their special Dussehra Assembly. In photos shared by the school's official Instagram account, Nita Ambani can be seen dancing with Jeh Ali khan and his classmates.(Instagram/@daismumbai)

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) in Mumbai's Bandra celebrated Navratri with garba, dandiya and music. Nita Ambani, who is the chairperson of the elite school, was seen enjoying with the children during the festivities.

In photos shared by the school's official Instagram account, Nita Ambani can be seen dancing with the children and performing dandiya. Her daughter, Isha Ambani, was also present at the occasion and joined the children as they danced on festive tunes. (Also read: Ambani family’s dandiya dance video resurfaces as Navratri celebrations kick off)

"The school came alive with garba and dandiya, as our leaders danced alongside students, making it an unforgettable day filled with music, laughter, and the spirit of togetherness! The happiness on everyone’s faces truly captured the magic of the day," the caption read.

Take a look at the pictures from the event here:

Nita Ambani reads 'Peppa Pig' to kids

This comes weeks after Nita Ambani visited the school to interact with a classroom full of children including her grandson Prithvi and Jehangir 'Jeh' Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

Nita Ambani was pictured reading out books to the tiny tots. One of the photos showed Nita Ambani sitting on a chair and reading a "Peppa Pig" book to the children who are seen smiling as they sit on the floor. "Thursday, 3rd October, was a super special day at the #NMAJS Early Years Campus as we had a surprise visit from our Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani!," read the photo's caption.

Surrounded by the children, Nita Ambani offered them toys and joined them as they do their art and craft projects. She also sat with the children at the lunch table as they all ate their meal.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School is spread over 3 lakh square feet of constructed area. The institute focuses on primary and middle school education ie classes 1 to 7 while the Early Years Campus, which is spread over 30,000 square feet, caters to the pre-school and kindergarten students. (Also read: Nita Ambani brings Peppa Pig to life for Prithvi, Jeh Ali Khan and classmates. See pics)