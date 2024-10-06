Nita Ambani reads Peppa Peg to Prithvi, Jeh Ali Khan and classmates. See pics

Nita Ambani recently visited grandson Prithvi Ambani's school and interacted with his classmates. One of the photos showed Nita Ambani sitting on a chair and reading a "Peppa Pig" book to the children who are seen smiling(Instagram/AmbaniUpdate)

In adorable pictures shared by on Instagram, Nita Ambani can be seen sitting down with the group of young students and reading out to them. Also visible in the picture is Jehangir 'Jeh' Ali Khan, the son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who is Prithvi's classmate.

One of the photos showed Nita Ambani sitting on a chair and reading a "Peppa Pig" book to the children who are seen smiling as they sit on the floor. "Thursday, 3rd October, was a super special day at the #NMAJS Early Years Campus as we had a surprise visit from our Chairperson, Mrs. Nita Ambani!," read the photo's caption.

Surrounded by the children, Nita Ambani offers them toys and joins them as they do their art and craft projects. She also joined the children at the lunch table as they all sat together to eat their meal. (Also read: Nita Ambani gives a starry birthday surprise for Deepa Malik, Sarabjot Singh)

Take a look at the photos here:

Who is Prithvi Ambani?

Prithvi Ambani is the eldest grandchild of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son, Akash Ambani and his wife, Shloka Mehta.

Recently, pictures and videos showing the young Ambani's first day at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School (NMAJS) in Mumbai's Bandra, Mumbai went viral on social media.

In the videos, Prithvi Ambani's can be seen entering the school premises in his light blue school uniform along with his parents, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School in Mumbai's Bandra is spread over 3 lakh square feet of constructed area.

The institute focuses on primary and middle school education ie classes 1 to 7 while the Early Years Campus, which is spread over 30,000 square feet, caters to the pre-school and kindergarten students.

The Ambani family also runs the The Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) which caters to high school education (Classes 8 - 12). Together, the three institutions teach over 1,000 students (Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s sweet gesture for damaad Anand at quick photo session)