No leaves in Diwali week at Indian IT firm sparks debate: 'Slaves working for Western clients'

Diwali is meant for celebration, but for employees at one major IT firm in India, it has become a source of heated conflict with management. A Reddit user alleged that a new manager at the organisation shared on the office WhatsApp group about not approving leaves during the festival week. A Reddit user’s post about not getting Diwali leave at an IT firm has sparked mixed reactions on social media. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“This isn't a ‘new low’; it's a testament to the utterly incompetent buffoons running the show. They can't even manage their own calendars, let alone a team's expectations with stakeholders. The sheer hypocrisy is staggering!” the Redditor wrote, adding that the message the staff received from their boss read “No more Diwali leave will be approved.”

In the following lines, the employee claimed that the company refused to approve leaves during Diwali but has no problem giving long holidays during Christmas.

“Why the hell are we letting them get away with not declaring it a mandatory Diwali Week where the team is flat-out unavailable?! It's pathetic. Please note our manager is Indian.” The individual also accused the manager of showing toxic behaviour even when employees get sick.

“She has made the life miserable of every individual in the team; when she's sick; she's sick; if someone falls sick then she keeps calling an individual to a level that he has to just call another team member to manage his work.”

How did social media react?

An individual remarked, “This is what Western IT Slavery does to you! Erodes your culture along with it!” Another posted, “We were given an extra 1 day random holiday in our org, just because many public holidays were on Saturday and Sunday this year, and their quota of total holidays was not met.”

Though most were outraged by the post, an individual argued, “It's a lack of planning on the manager's part. To some degree, there is also a lack of planning on the team members' part if they apply for leave one week before Diwali. The dates are known in advance as part of the holiday calendar. What is stopping everyone from planning this for 3 months? A fourth joined, “Having worked in IT for over twenty years, I find this post funny. You are… supporting foreign clients, it's a known fact that they align to support days and shift timings to accommodate the client. Why is this concept new for OP and many others??” A fifth wrote, “My friend's company has called them in the office on Diwali.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)