Manager orders team to log in from 7 am and work 12 hours a day: 'Treated like labourers'

An employee claiming to work at one of India’s leading IT service firms has sparked an online debate after alleging that workers on a particular project are being forced to log in for 12 hours a day, starting at 7 am. A Reddit post by an employee alleged a manager made staff work 12-hour shifts.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The employee, posting on Reddit, wrote: “This is supposed to be one of the top IT service companies but the experience with this project has been really disappointing. A female manager handling 100+ team members sends messages that everyone should be logged in the system for 12 hrs starting at morning 7 am. She doesn’t even have the guts to send an official email or involve HR. Everyone in the team hates her. What’s worse, the higher-ups on this project are just as bad. Associates here are treated more like labourers than skilled professionals. She also pressures to log in on Saturdays too. Honestly, one of the worst projects I’ve seen in terms of management and work culture. And this behaviour is not about one day, she asks associates to work 12 hrs every week and also forces to work on Saturdays as well. Her designation is Team Manager.”

Check out the post here:

The post, titled “Manager asking to login for 12 hrs started from 7am, one of the top IT firms,” has since drawn significant attention.

Reactions pour in from frustrated professionals

Many users on the platform expressed anger and disbelief over the alleged working conditions. One user commented, “This sounds like modern-day exploitation disguised as dedication.” Another added, “Twelve-hour mandatory logins? That’s not work ethic”

Several professionals from the IT industry weighed in with similar experiences. “I faced the same thing at another major IT firm,” one said. “Managers act like they own you once you’re on a project.” Another Redditor shared, “This is why attrition rates are so high. People are leaving not for money, but for mental peace.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)