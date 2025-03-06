‘No real estate or political talks’: Bengaluru restaurant board catches internet’s eye

A board at a restaurant in Bengaluru has caught the attention of the internet for its unusual message to visitors, urging them not to indulge in discussions on real-estate or politics while they are seated there. An X user shared the photo of the signboard at a restaurant in JP Nagar, Bengaluru. (X/@dankchikidang)

An X user shared the photo of the board stuck on a wall at the south Bengaluru restaurant, which reads: "This facility is only for dine-in purpose, not for real estate/political discussions. Please understand and cooperate."

"Clear instructions alright," the user said.

It is not an uncommon sight at many eateries in Bengaluru where groups of people are huddled around a table, poring over property-related documents and discussing all things real-estate.

Take a look at the viral post on X:

Several people on X noted that many restaurants have similar boards discouraging long discussions on real estate or politics, especially when customers place minimal orders while they occupy a table. A few others said this is a common sight in several popular restaurants in Bengaluru.

“Real estate uncles can’t go to the parks because Bangalore parks are all closed in the afternoon!” Gautam Pradhan, an entrepreuner, said.

“Keep talking rubbish loudly…. 10 people enter, order five coffees and bring the roof down,” another person chimed in.

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain, however, had a different point of view.

“Weird why does he have to police what people are talking? They are paying for the food they eat no?” she asked.

"Restaurants are okay as long as people are buying food I guess. This is more for those who just order coffee and sit for long periods discussing politics and real estate," the X user, who posted the photo from the restaurant in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, said in another post.

