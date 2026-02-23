'No shopping, no vacation': Woman lists what you shouldn't do without ₹5 lakh savings, sparks discussion
A woman has laid out a list of what people “should not be doing” if they do not have ₹5 lakh saved in their bank account.
An Instagram user has sparked a discussion online after sharing a blunt take on money, comfort and discipline, saying people without at least ₹5 lakh in savings should rethink their lifestyle choices.
In the video, Priya Yadav lays out a list of what people “should not be doing” if they do not have ₹5 lakh saved in their bank account. “You shouldn’t be going shopping. You shouldn’t be going on vacation. You shouldn’t be going on dates. You shouldn’t be buying coffee every day. You shouldn’t be binge-watching Netflix like life is already sorted. You haven’t earned that comfort yet,” she says in the clip.
Yadav explains that 2026 offers unprecedented access to free education, side-hustle ideas and global income opportunities. “Never in history has it been this easy to learn and earn money,” she says, adding that when people claim they do not know how to make more money, they may be “choosing comfort over progress”.
She further acknowledges that “everyone has struggles” and “everyone has trauma”, but argues that healing cannot become an excuse for financial stagnation. “If you want freedom, you have to accept responsibility,” she says.
“So if you don't have at least 5 lakhs saved, I'm sorry, but this phase is not about romanticising your life. Your only job should be to cut distractions, build skills, increase your income, save aggressively, and invest consistently,” she adds.
How did social media react?
The video drew mixed reactions from social media users.
One user joked, “I have 100rs in my account but I’m doing everything you said I shouldn’t.” Another wrote, “True and thanks for the motivation really and giving the reality check.”
“Extraordinary advice. Worth watching for younger,” commented a third user, while another noted, “Your 100% right, most people in India get broke after an emergency hospitalisation.”
One user also supported her stance, saying, “Very well said, early years especially should not be about work life balance, that’s when you build your life.”
However, not everyone agreed with her. One user wrote, “I guess since everything is free to learn, so everyone knows everything and nobody gets anything. Everybody wants people with 3+ years of experience but are not willing to pay even what freshers are paid. The problem is not people's willingness to learn but it is people's willingness to pay."
“Healing is not an excuse madam. Not everybody's trauma is same. People who fall will rise again, but that pause in life, is important too,” said another.
