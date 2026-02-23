'No shopping, no vacation': Woman lists what you shouldn't do without ₹5 lakh savings, sparks discussion

An Instagram user has sparked a discussion online after sharing a blunt take on money, comfort and discipline, saying people without at least ₹5 lakh in savings should rethink their lifestyle choices. The video drew mixed reactions from social media users. (Instagram/@priyayadav.in)

In the video, Priya Yadav lays out a list of what people “should not be doing” if they do not have ₹5 lakh saved in their bank account. “You shouldn’t be going shopping. You shouldn’t be going on vacation. You shouldn’t be going on dates. You shouldn’t be buying coffee every day. You shouldn’t be binge-watching Netflix like life is already sorted. You haven’t earned that comfort yet,” she says in the clip.

Yadav explains that 2026 offers unprecedented access to free education, side-hustle ideas and global income opportunities. “Never in history has it been this easy to learn and earn money,” she says, adding that when people claim they do not know how to make more money, they may be “choosing comfort over progress”.

She further acknowledges that “everyone has struggles” and “everyone has trauma”, but argues that healing cannot become an excuse for financial stagnation. “If you want freedom, you have to accept responsibility,” she says.

“So if you don't have at least 5 lakhs saved, I'm sorry, but this phase is not about romanticising your life. Your only job should be to cut distractions, build skills, increase your income, save aggressively, and invest consistently,” she adds.

In the caption of the post, she reiterates her message: “Your only job is to cut distractions, build skills, increase income, save aggressively and invest consistently.”