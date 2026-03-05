‘No Swiggy, Zomato, maid': Gurgaon RWA shames maintenance defaulters with giant billboard

A Gurgaon Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) has taken drastic measures to recover unpaid dues by installing a massive "Maintenance Defaulters List" at the society's entrance. Beyond the public shaming, the RWA has officially suspended all non-essential services, including maid access, car washing, and food deliveries from platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, for those on the list. A Mumbai-based founder shared a picture of the billboard on LinkedIn, expressing his surprise. A Mumbai founder shared about the Gurgaon society’s billboard naming maintenance defaulters. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“I’ve seen legal notices. I’ve seen email reminders. I’ve seen polite WhatsApp nudges. But this? This is the first time I’ve seen a housing society install a full-scale billboard of maintenance defaulters at the entrance gate!” founder Gundeep Singh wrote.

Also Read: Housing society swimming pools: Should you pay a premium for an amenity that you might never use?

He added, “What also caught my eye was that they are actually striking out names as people pay. Public shaming meets real-time reconciliation.”

What did the RAW put up? At the top of the towering billboard, the housing society’s name serves as a header for a comprehensive list of residents with outstanding maintenance fees. In a display of real-time accountability, several names have been struck through with thick black lines, indicating that those individuals have already moved to clear their dues.

Below the names, a formal notice warns: “All residents whose payments are due and whose names are displayed on the notice board are requested to clear their outstanding dues at earliest.”

Highlighting the immediate consequences, the note adds, “Please note that effective today, all non-essential services - including maid services, car washing, and delivery services such as Zomato and Swiggy - will be suspended until the dues are fully cleared.”

The society has also implemented a social ban, stating in large, bold font that “RWA social events are not open to defaulters and PG occupants.”