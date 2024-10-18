Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu chooses obscure Pune website to share news of award

In a surprising choice, Nobel laureate and Institute Professor at Massachusetts Institute Technology (MIT) Daron Acemoglu, who recently won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Economics, chose an obscure website based in Pune, India. Turkish-born economist Daron Acemoglu.(X)

The Turkish-born economist, renowned for his work on the role of institutions in shaping economic prosperity, caught the attention of many by sharing his achievement through Pune News.

Acemoglu, 57, was awarded the prestigious prize for his "studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity."

How did X users react?

Social media quickly lit up with reactions to this unusual choice, with many finding the situation amusing. One X user humorously remarked, "Of all possible sources, he chose pune.news??" Another quipped, "Wait, I hope the MIT he works in is Massachusetts & not Maharashtra Institute of Technology. Because this is quite funny!"

The internet was abuzz with similar comments, with some joking about "Pune supremacy" and others simply declaring, "This is so funny!". The unexpected choice of platform has left many wondering why the celebrated economist opted for a relatively unknown Indian website to share such a monumental achievement, fueling discussions and jokes across social media.

Daron Acemoglu’s work

Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson won the 2024 Nobel economics prize on Monday for research that explored the aftermath of colonisation to understand why global inequality persists today, especially in countries dogged by corruption and dictatorship.

All three were commended for their work on "how institutions are formed and affect prosperity", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

"Reducing the vast differences in income between countries is one of our time's greatest challenges," said Jakob Svensson, Chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences.

"They have identified the historical roots of the weak institutional environments that characterize many low-income countries today," he told a press conference.

The award came a day after a World Bank report showed that the world's 26 poorest countries - home to 40% of its most poverty-stricken people - are more in debt than at any time since 2006, highlighting a major reversal in the fight against poverty.

