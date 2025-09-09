‘Not by choice, but by compulsion’: Woman’s post on leaving India sparks debate

An Indian woman’s emotional LinkedIn post about leaving the country for higher education has gone viral, sparking widespread debate online about India’s reservation policies. “Leaving India - not by choice, but by compulsion,” the woman wrote, revealing that she has been selected for a program in Singapore and Dubai. While celebrating the milestone, she expressed heartbreak at the possibility of settling abroad instead of contributing to the nation she loves most. The woman’s post has ignited a debate about India's reservation policies. (Representational image)

“This was not an easy decision — not for me, and certainly not for my family. We are proud Indians. We always believed in contributing to the growth of our nation. But circumstances have left me with no choice,” she wrote.

In her detailed post, the woman recounted how she faced hurdles in pursuing her higher studies in India despite strong academic performance. “I studied at Lucknow University, graduating with high marks. I worked harder still, cleared CAT with a top percentile, and dreamed of joining the best institutes in India. Yet, admissions were denied. Seats went to candidates with far lower scores, not because of merit, but because of reservation policies. In 2013, I compromised and joined FMS instead of an IIM,” she wrote.

She added that the pattern repeated in 2025, when she cleared the GMAT but could not secure a seat in top Indian institutions due to the limited number of slots for the General category. “So, I chose to leave,” she said.

“This wasn’t just my battle — it is the story of countless aspirants in India. Talented, hardworking minds who dream of serving the nation but are pushed away by a system that has become increasingly unfair,” she argued.

The woman acknowledged the historical importance of the reservation, but went on to describe how it has, in her view, morphed into a “tool of political arithmetic” that now sidelines economically marginalised groups from the General category. “What began as justice has turned into another form of discrimination,” she added.

“This is not a call against any community. This is a plea for equal opportunity. For a system where merit and talent are recognized above all else,” she said, urging policymakers to “create an India where no one has to leave by compulsion, but only by choice”.

Debate on India’s reservation policies

The woman’s post has ignited a larger conversation about the country’s reservation policies.

“Absolutely right you are, I am sorry but if a nation has to still resort to reservations even after 78 years of independence, that means nothing was lacking except for the right intentions…Time to focus more on education & holistic approach of development else the brain drain would forever remain there and the likes of Satya & Sundars would keep helping other nations grow at our nation’s cost,” one user wrote.

“Resonate with you 100 percent. Here all political parties are feeding this reservation crap everyday,” commented another.

“Reservations - the greatest entitlement program created in India; still continuing and propagated for vote bank politics; creating a mediocre workforce bereft of talent and innovating spirit,” remarked a third user.

“I agree. Reservations are more of a political tool, less of a social engineering instrument now,” expressed one user.