‘Not so fast!’: Insect fails to escape Venus flytrap, video is oddly satisfying

There are several types of plants in the environment. While some survive on sunlight and water, others need something more alive to sustain themselves. The Venus flytrap plant is one such species that devour insects to thrive. And this highly satisfying Reddit video gives a glimpse of how this special plant catches its prey.

The video starts with an insect crawling over the leaves of the plant. As the video goes on, the wasp gets almost ensnared by a couple of leaves but escapes only to get fully trapped in another set of leaves. The video may leave you stunned.

Shared on April 6, the video has garnered over 800 upvotes and tons of comments. While some were stunned at the plant’s prompt trapping, others shared some hilarious inputs about what the plant might be thinking during the incident.

"’Escaping? NOT SO FAST! MUUHAHAHAHA!!’,” joked a Reddit user. “Venus flytrap playing shadow games with its prey,” commented another.

“Never have I cheered a plant on so much in my life,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

