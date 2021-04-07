IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / ‘Not so fast!’: Insect fails to escape Venus flytrap, video is oddly satisfying
The image shows a Venus flytrap plant.(Reddit/oddlysatisfying)
The image shows a Venus flytrap plant.(Reddit/oddlysatisfying)
trending

‘Not so fast!’: Insect fails to escape Venus flytrap, video is oddly satisfying

As the video goes on, the wasp gets almost ensnared by a couple of leaves but escapes.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:57 AM IST

There are several types of plants in the environment. While some survive on sunlight and water, others need something more alive to sustain themselves. The Venus flytrap plant is one such species that devour insects to thrive. And this highly satisfying Reddit video gives a glimpse of how this special plant catches its prey.

The video starts with an insect crawling over the leaves of the plant. As the video goes on, the wasp gets almost ensnared by a couple of leaves but escapes only to get fully trapped in another set of leaves. The video may leave you stunned.

Take a look at the clip:

Venus Flytrap catches a wasp. Weirdly satisfying from r/oddlysatisfying


Shared on April 6, the video has garnered over 800 upvotes and tons of comments. While some were stunned at the plant’s prompt trapping, others shared some hilarious inputs about what the plant might be thinking during the incident.

"’Escaping? NOT SO FAST! MUUHAHAHAHA!!’,” joked a Reddit user. “Venus flytrap playing shadow games with its prey,” commented another.

“Never have I cheered a plant on so much in my life,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oddly satisfying
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP