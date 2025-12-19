NRI blogger mom moves to India from Canada, shares how it ‘rewired’ her entire life

A blogger recently shared her experience of moving back to India, noting that the transition was less about logistics and more about a mental shift. She explained that after returning from Canada, she "rewired" her lifestyle. Though she admitted to occasionally craving silence, she emphasised that she no longer feels like she is “doing life alone”. The mom blogger shared how, in India, she is living a “fuller” life. (Instagram/@reellifeofzeel)

“I thought moving back to India would be about logistics. Addresses. Schools. Routines. I didn’t realize it would quietly rewire how I live,” Zeel Shah, whose Instagram bio says she is a “mom blogger”, wrote on Instagram.

In the following lines, she explained what she had to learn. “Here, days don’t rush me. They arrive with noise, interruptions, conversations, and chai pauses. Life isn’t optimized but it’s felt.”

She elaborated that she had to unlearn that her worth is measured only by productivity. “I had to unlearn measuring my worth by productivity.”

The blogger continued, “Had to soften my grip on control. Had to accept that privacy shrinks, but support multiplies. Some days I miss structure. Some days I crave silence. But I no longer feel like I’m doing life alone.”

Recalling her journey, the blogger expressed, “Moving back didn’t make life easier. It made it fuller, warmer, more human. And maybe that’s the habit I’m most grateful for.”

