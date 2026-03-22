NRI installs Statue of Liberty replica atop Jalandhar home after 26 years in New York

A unique architectural addition in Punjab’s Jalandhar has caught the attention of social media users after an NRI recreated a miniature version of the Statue of Liberty on his home. A Punjab home turned into a local attraction after an NRI installed a Statue of Liberty replica inspired by New York. (X/@PTI_News)

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According to PTI, Gurjeet Singh Matharu, who has been living in New York for the past 26 years, installed a replica of the iconic monument on the fourth floor of his house in the Kishanpura area. The structure has since become a local attraction, with people travelling from nearby areas and even farther locations to catch a glimpse.

Speaking with news agency PTI, Matharu shared the inspiration behind his unusual creation. “The idea came from seeing the Statue of Liberty often in New York and keeping it as a memory of the city when I visit India each year,” he said.

A landmark in the neighbourhood The Statue of Liberty, one of the most recognisable symbols of the United States, represents freedom and hope. By recreating it in Jalandhar, Matharu appears to have built a personal bridge between his life abroad and his roots back home.

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