NRI installs Statue of Liberty replica atop Jalandhar home after 26 years in New York
An NRI installed a Statue of Liberty replica on his Jalandhar home, drawing visitors and going viral online.
A unique architectural addition in Punjab’s Jalandhar has caught the attention of social media users after an NRI recreated a miniature version of the Statue of Liberty on his home.
(Also read: 'Life abroad feels more stable': NRI explains why many Indians don't return even after saving crores)
According to PTI, Gurjeet Singh Matharu, who has been living in New York for the past 26 years, installed a replica of the iconic monument on the fourth floor of his house in the Kishanpura area. The structure has since become a local attraction, with people travelling from nearby areas and even farther locations to catch a glimpse.
Speaking with news agency PTI, Matharu shared the inspiration behind his unusual creation. “The idea came from seeing the Statue of Liberty often in New York and keeping it as a memory of the city when I visit India each year,” he said.
A landmark in the neighbourhood
The Statue of Liberty, one of the most recognisable symbols of the United States, represents freedom and hope. By recreating it in Jalandhar, Matharu appears to have built a personal bridge between his life abroad and his roots back home.
Take a look here at the post:
Social media reactions pour in
The development gained wider attention after PTI shared the story on X, where the post has garnered more than 152,000 views along with several reactions.
Users flooded the comments section with mixed and interesting responses. “This is such a unique way to stay connected to memories abroad,” one user wrote. Another commented, “Looks like a mini New York in Punjab, quite creative.”
A third user said, “People will now visit this house like a tourist spot,” while another added, “This is impressive but also unexpected in a residential area.” One comment read, “It shows how people carry their experiences back home,” and another user remarked, “Only in India you get to see such fascinating ideas come to life.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More