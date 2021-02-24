NSE halts trading due to technical glitch, Twitter reacts with hilarious memes
Trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was halted on Wednesday around 11:40 am due to an index price feed related technical glitch.
Taking to their official Twitter handle, NSE also shared posts updating people about the situation. “We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved,” they wrote in one of their updates.
The news soon reached Twitter and people started reacting by sharing various kinds of posts using different hashtags – so much so that the hashtags #nseindia and #Nifty also started trending on the micro-blogging site. And expectedly, some memes makers came up with rib-tickling tweets to showcase their reactions.
This individual used the hit web series Scam 1992 as their meme muse to churn out this post:
How will someone who has no other business than trading react? A Twitter user imagines:
“Me who is waiting for #nifty to restore their service,” wrote a Twitter user while sharing this image:
Here are some of the other hilarious memes:
Which meme do you like the most?
