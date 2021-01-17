IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Officials rescue 12-foot-long python in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
The python was rescued from the Khair area of Aligarh district.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)
The python was rescued from the Khair area of Aligarh district.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)
trending

Officials rescue 12-foot-long python in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

According to forest conservator of Aligarh, coldblooded animals, such as reptiles, amphibians, insects are often sighted during warm days in winter.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST

The Forest Department rescued a python from the Khair area of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh and released it in a nearby forest on Friday.

As per Aditi Sharma, Forest Conservator, Aligarh, coldblooded animals, such as reptiles, amphibians, insects are often sighted during warm days in winter.

ANI also took to Twitter to share some images of the rescued reptile:

"Python is a coldblooded animal. Coldblooded animals are often sighted in open during sunny days in winters. It was about 12 feet long and weighed around 25 kilograms. We rescued it and released it in the nearby forest," she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
animal rescue twitter post uttar pradesh
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows a pigeon. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
The image shows a pigeon. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
trending

More than 3,600 birds rescued by firefighters in Delhi last year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
According to data shared by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the firefighters in the national capital responded to 25,416 distress calls last year, of which 3,691 were for the rescue of birds and 2,902 for animals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows young chimpanzees named Lola and Violet.(Twitter/@@marylandzoo)
The image shows young chimpanzees named Lola and Violet.(Twitter/@@marylandzoo)
trending

Cute clip shows young chimpanzees play fighting. It may leave you giggling

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:41 PM IST
“Love these little ones,” expressed a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video shared by Yuvraj Singh has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Screengrab)
The video shared by Yuvraj Singh has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Screengrab)
trending

Yuvraj Singh posts ‘Bharatnatyam style off spin’ video, leaves people amused

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:13 PM IST
The video, till now, has gathered nearly 3.2 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lai Chi-wai, a paraplegic climber, attempts to climb the 320-metre tall Nina Tower.(REUTERS)
Lai Chi-wai, a paraplegic climber, attempts to climb the 320-metre tall Nina Tower.(REUTERS)
trending

Paraplegic climbs up skyscraper using wheelchair in Hong Kong for this cause

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:44 PM IST
The 37-year-old climber, Lai Chi-wai, attempted to climb to the top of a 300 metre-tall building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The python was rescued from the Khair area of Aligarh district.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)
The python was rescued from the Khair area of Aligarh district.(Twitter/@ANINewsUP)
trending

Officials rescue 12-foot-long python in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:42 AM IST
According to forest conservator of Aligarh, coldblooded animals, such as reptiles, amphibians, insects are often sighted during warm days in winter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The video is too cute to handle.(Reddit/@Kaylinnicole90)
The video is too cute to handle.(Reddit/@Kaylinnicole90)
trending

Mom gets puppy as gift, her reaction is too cute to handle. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The adorableness of the video has now won people over.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
The image is taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@supriyasahuias)
trending

Deer gracefully walk in deep woods, video is amazing to watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:33 AM IST
“So amazing,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shared by NASA has now created a stir among people.(Instagram/@nasa)
The image shared by NASA has now created a stir among people.(Instagram/@nasa)
trending

NASA shares picture of ‘5 million years young and dazzling star cluster’

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:22 AM IST
“How blue-tiful!” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the picture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This post was shared on January 15. (Instagram/@kamalaharris)
This post was shared on January 15. (Instagram/@kamalaharris)
trending

Kamala Harris shares pics of her college days, says ‘Howard is home’

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:23 PM IST
“Loving these posts and getting to know you better,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a brown-furred puppy sitting in a corner with a duck-shaped dog toy.(Reddit/@sam3tahsin)
The image shows a brown-furred puppy sitting in a corner with a duck-shaped dog toy.(Reddit/@sam3tahsin)
trending

Netizens can’t get enough of this shy puppy who just arrived at a shelter. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:31 PM IST
This recording was shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, and watching it may make you utter similar things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This post was shared on January 16.(Screengrab)
This post was shared on January 16.(Screengrab)
trending

Mumbai Police’s ‘fizz-y vision’ post has an important message about road safety

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:23 PM IST
“Winning hearts one post at a time,” read one comment under the share.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a eastern brown snake.(Facebook/@SnakeCatchersAdelaide)
The image shows a eastern brown snake.(Facebook/@SnakeCatchersAdelaide)
trending

Venomous eastern brown snake found swimming in family’s pool in Australia. Watch

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:33 PM IST
This recording was shared on the Facebook page of Snake Catchers Adelaide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Joe", a pigeon that reached Australia from the U.S., perches on the roof of a house in Melbourne, Australia,(via REUTERS)
"Joe", a pigeon that reached Australia from the U.S., perches on the roof of a house in Melbourne, Australia,(via REUTERS)
trending

US tag on Joe the pigeon which suggests that it flew over 13,000 km deemed fake

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Melbourne resident Kevin Celli-Bird had found the pigeon - and its tag - in his garden on Boxing Day, according to Australian media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Chicago West. (Instagram/@ kimkardashian)
The image shows Chicago West. (Instagram/@ kimkardashian)
trending

Kim Kardashian shares sweet Instagram post for daughter Chicago’s 3rd birthday

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:38 AM IST
The 'Keeping Up with The Kardashians' star hopped on to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for her daughter with her never-seen-before pictures and videos.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows NGC 613.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
The image shows NGC 613.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

NASA shares picture of a barred spiral galaxy. Seen it yet?

By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:24 AM IST
“About two-thirds of galaxies, including our own Milky Way Galaxy, contain bars,” reads a bit of the caption shared alongside the image.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP