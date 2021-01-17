Officials rescue 12-foot-long python in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

The Forest Department rescued a python from the Khair area of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh and released it in a nearby forest on Friday.

As per Aditi Sharma, Forest Conservator, Aligarh, coldblooded animals, such as reptiles, amphibians, insects are often sighted during warm days in winter.

Forest officials rescued a 11-feet long python in Aligarh yesterday.



"Python is a coldblooded animal. Coldblooded animals are often sighted in open during sunny days in winters. It was about 12 feet long and weighed around 25 kilograms. We rescued it and released it in the nearby forest," she said.