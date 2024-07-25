Ola delivery partner caught eating customer’s food in viral video: ‘Jo karna hai karo’

A Noida-based entrepreneur was shocked when he ordered a meal from Ola Foods and discovered the delivery partner feasting on it. Aman Birendra Jaiswal shared a video which shows him catching the food delivery partner red-handed in the act of eating his fries. A Noida man claims he caught his Ola foods delivery partner eating his food(Instagram/@amanbjaiswal)

Jaiswal claimed that the Ola Foods delivery driver first called him up and demanded an extra ₹10 for delivering the food. The Noida-based entrepreneur initially refused to comply with the demand but eventually agreed to pay an extra ₹10 - which is over and above the delivery charge already levied by Ola Foods. However, he claims that the delivery driver kept him waiting for 45 minutes even after he agreed.

When Jaiswal found him, he was sitting on his parked motorcycle and eating the customer’s food. Perhaps more shocking than the act was the delivery driver’s brazen attitude - “Haan toh karte raho jo karna hai (do what you will),” he told Jaiswal upon being confronted.

When Jaiswal reprimanded the delivery partner for eating his food, he again replied with a blasé “Kya karun?”

“Ola this is how your food delivery partner are doing their job, first he said I'll take extra 10rs for coming, after denying for the first somehow I said ok come I'll give and then he kept me waiting for almost 45min and when I found him this is what he said [sic],” Jaiswal wrote on Instagram while sharing the video.

Take a look at the clip below:

The video also reached social media platform X, where it has been viewed over 1 million times. The incident sparked outrage and amusement in equal measures.

“Galat hai ye. Chori upar se seena zori,” wrote one commenter. “This is why I prefer Zomato,” another said.

“Accurate description of Budget 2024,” an X user quipped.

“Worst ever food delivery service, worst app Ola. Hope people stop using it,” a person wrote.

Ola Foods operates a chain of 40 cloud kitchens across six major cities - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.