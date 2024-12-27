Olympic stars to Ambani bashes: Take our quiz to find out how well you remember 2024

As we bid farewell to 2024, it’s time to test your memory and relive some of the most talked-about moments of the year. From global headlines that had us glued to our screens to viral sensations that lit up our timelines, this year has been nothing short of eventful. Whether it was a celebrity-packed pre-wedding bash, a tea-sipping billionaire, or a baby hippo charming her way into our hearts, 2024 offered a little bit of everything. From Olympic stars to Ambani parties: Test your knowledge of 2024

But how closely were you paying attention? This quiz is your chance to prove just how well you kept up with the trending stories that dominated conversations this year. Do you remember which Turkish shooter became an internet darling at the Olympics? Or all the stars that performed at the Ambani bash? Get ready for a fun ride through the past 12 months with our year-ender quiz.

How well do you remember the biggest pop culture moments of 2024? Take the quiz to find out: