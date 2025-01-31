Oman Air flight from Hyderabad cancelled after 8 hours; passengers suffer hours of suffocation onboard

Oman Air’s flight , scheduled to depart from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Muscat at 3:00 PM, faced significant issues leading to its eventual cancellation. Reportedly, once passengers boarded, the aircraft's air conditioning system malfunctioned, causing many to feel suffocated during the 3-4 hour delay. Despite efforts to address the problem, the flight was cancelled at 10:00 PM, approximately eight hours after the scheduled departure time. The flight was cancelled after a delay of 8 hours. (Pexel)

A video capturing the chaotic scene at the airport surfaced on social media, showing outraged passengers expressing their frustration and discomfort. In the footage, people can be heard screaming, highlighting the distress caused by the prolonged ordeal.

As of now, Oman Air has not issued any official response regarding the incident. Passengers report that no refunds or compensation have been provided for the inconvenience and discomfort experienced.

In early January, a heated argument broke out between SpiceJet staff and passengers at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after a flight was delayed for several hours. A video circulating on social media showed angry passengers, stranded for hours, confronting airline staff and demanding explanations.

The SpiceJet flight SG 646, scheduled to depart for Bangalore at 10:45 PM on, was delayed for an extended period. Frustrated passengers in the video were seen asking for accommodation and compensation for the delay. In response, the SpiceJet staff directed passengers to contact the company’s relevant department for compensation. The video was shared by news agency IANS.

Following the delay and passenger protests, the airline arranged an alternate flight for the passengers around 5 AM.

