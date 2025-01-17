Delhi airport: Passengers in heated exchange with Spicejet staff after flight delay | Video

New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport reportedly saw a heated argument between Spicejet staff and passengers on Thursday night after a flight got delayed for several hours. Passengers look at the display board for information at the Delhi Airport after more than 100 flights were delayed as low visibility conditions due to dense fog impacted operations, in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)

A video on social media shows angry passengers, who were stranded for hours at the airport, demanding answers from the airline staff.

Here is what happened

The Spicejet flight SG 646 was due to take off from New Delhi at 10:45 pm on Thursday. The flight to Bangalore got delayed by several hours. The video shows frustrated passengers demanding accommodation and compensation for the delay in the flight.

The Spicejet staff responded that the passengers should ask for compensation from the company's concerned department. Here is the video shared by the news agency IANS.

After the delay and uproar, the airline eventually arranged an alternate flight at around 5am for the passengers. Spicejet is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

The air travel across the Delhi-NCR region remained disrupted because of severe fog on Friday. More than 100 flights were delayed and 10 others were cancelled.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy skies for Friday with smog and dense fog in most areas during the morning and very dense fog in isolated pockets.

Delhi airport said in an advisory at 07:50 am that flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected, asking passengers to check with the airline concerned to stay updated about the timings. CAT III facility allows aircraft to operate in low-visibility conditions.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday dropped to 302, categorised as "Very Poor," from the "Severe " levels of over 400 recorded earlier this week. On Friday morning, the overall AQI stood at 294.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".