On camera, Bengaluru man's car window smashed by angry auto drivers: 'Was bleeding from my ear'

A commuter's car was vandalised in Bengaluru by auto rickshaw drivers in a case of road rage which was caught on camera. The video shows the Bengaluru commuter's car window being smashed by an angry man. (X/@TeamBHPforum)

Sharing the details on automobile updates website Team-BHP, the man, who did not wish to be identified, said the incident took place in south Bengaluru's Ejipura signal when he was driving for a work event one afternoon. He said he was driving at a speed of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour and that he had not done anything "except being in a bit of a hurry and overtaking a few cars".

At the signal, two autos were miffed that I hadn't let them pass me and slot in behind the Honda City in front of me," he wrote.

The autorickshaw drivers allegedly tried to intimidate him and make him stop the Volkswagen car. They finally managed to corner him by stopping the car in front of him.

The automobile platform on Friday shared the video of how his car window was smashed, as recorded by the dash camera.

Watch the video of the Bengaluru road rage here:

The 56-second video shows a man standing outside the car and looking inside angrily. Seconds later, the window of the car is shattered into a hundred pieces, falling everywhere inside the car.

Another man appears outside the window, questioning the car driver angrily. Later in the video, the car is seen at the service centre, with the technicians assessing the vehicle.

"From the moment the tempered glass shattered, I was bleeding from my ear as well as my arms which had some fragments that punctured it," he wrote in the anonymous post.

The video has collected over 2.21 lakh views since it was posted.

After the video became viral, Bengaluru Police responded to the video, seeking more details.