Optical illusion: Only those with genius-level attention to detail can spot the hidden phone in this image

Optical illusions have always intrigued the internet, captivating audiences with visual puzzles that test perception, pattern recognition, and brainpower. These cleverly crafted images often blur the line between what is seen and what is hidden, sparking debates, discussions, and even moments of frustration online. An optical illusion shared on Reddit left users puzzled as they tried to find a hidden phone.(Reddit/ososmo23)

This time, a puzzling image shared on Reddit is stumping the internet.

A tricky challenge from a simple setting

Shared by Reddit user ososmo23, the brain teaser features a seemingly ordinary scene: a light-grey padded chair with black armrests sits beside a red infant car seat. Resting on the car seat is a red cap with visible branding. Another chair, only partially visible, appears on the edge of the frame.

At first glance, the photograph seems unremarkable. But there's a clever twist — a mobile phone is hidden somewhere within the frame. And spotting it is far from easy.

That’s where the challenge lies. The phone is camouflaged so skilfully among the colours and contours of the surrounding objects that viewers are spending several minutes scanning the image, often second-guessing themselves.

Check out the puzzle here:

Internet hooked, reactions pour in

The illusion has sparked many reactions. Some Reddit users confidently claimed they spotted the phone “in seconds”, while others admitted defeat after numerous failed attempts.

“My eyes are playing tricks on me,” one user confessed. Another joked, “This image just broke my brain.”

Why we love illusions like this

There’s something inherently fascinating about illusions — they challenge the way we perceive the world and invite us to question what’s right in front of us.

Our brains are wired to seek order and make sense of chaos, and when an image refuses to reveal its secrets, it becomes a compelling puzzle we can’t ignore. The eventual moment of discovery brings a rush of satisfaction — a reward for persistence and sharp observation.

It’s this blend of curiosity, confusion, and eventual clarity that keeps us hooked. So, if you're ready to test your observation skills, take a close, deliberate look at the image. Can you spot the hidden phone? Or will this be one of those puzzles that keeps drawing you back—again and again—until your brain finally clicks?