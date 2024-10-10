Other side of Ratan Tata: Industrialist’s love for dogs painted through 5 Instagram posts

Ratan Tata, the renowned businessperson and philanthropist, passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday. The 86-year-old was not only a visionary industrialist but also a man of deep compassion, particularly for dogs. His Instagram posts, where he discussed strays and their need for sensitivity, and his efforts to find them loving homes, were a testament to his empathy. He also shared his vision for the Small Animal Hospital, Mumbai (SAHM), the first of its kind in the country, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. The image shows two adopted dogs of Ratan Tata. The industrialist passed away on Wednesday. (Instagram/@ratantata)

Ratan Tata’s last dog-related post

In his last post about dogs, the industrialist thanked four dogs and their parents, who answered Tata's earlier post about looking for donors for a seven-month-old dog's blood transfusion.

Finding a home for an abandoned dog

“My office has found an abandoned/lost dog last night at Sion Hospital, Mumbai. If you are his guardian or have any leads, please email reportlostdog@gmail.com with some evidence of ownership. Meanwhile, he is in our care and is being treated for his wounds,” Ratan Tata once shared.

His post not only prompted many to look for a home for the dog but also touched the hearts of those who admired his dedication to this cause.

Safety of strays in monsoon

The animal lover once shared an Instagram post that urged people to be careful so they don't accidentally harm strays during monsoons. His concern was palpable as he wrote, “Now that the monsoons are here, a lot of stray cats and dogs take shelter under our cars. It is important to check under our car before we turn it on and accelerate to avoid injuries to stray animals taking shelter. They can be seriously injured, handicapped and even killed if we are unaware of their presence under our vehicles. It would be heartwarming if we could all offer them temporary shelter when it is pouring this season."

Highlighting the kindness of a Taj employee

In 2021, he posted a picture of an employee of Taj Hotels shielding a dog from a downpour by putting an umbrella over its head.

The office companion

“A few heartwarming moments with the adopted Bombay House dogs this Diwali, especially Goa, my office companion,” Ratan Tata once wrote while posting a picture of himself with the furry creature.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed Ratan Tata’s death in a statement, adding that the businessperson was his“friend, mentor, and guide.”

Ratan Tata was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday. Soon after his hospitalisation, he posted about his health on Instagram.