Out-of-control escalator at Dhaka university sparks panic among students. Watch

A malfunctioning escalator at a university in Dhaka triggered panic among students this week - a short video showing the incident began circulating widely online. Viral video shows escalator malfunction at Dhaka university as students struggle to stay upright.(X/ Mazhar Khan )

The clip, widely shared on X, appears to be from BRAC University and shows an escalator suddenly speeding up while students are already on it. Within seconds, the calm indoor setting turns tense, with several people running upward to avoid falling.

What the viral Dhaka escalator video shows

In the footage, students ordinarily step onto the escalator. Moments later, the escalator accelerates without warning. One side appears to operate normally, while the other moves at a much faster pace.

Shouts of “move, move, move” can be heard as those on the escalator rush toward the top. Some students grab the handrail. Others hold on to people ahead of them. A few appear to stumble but manage to stay upright.

The clip ends without showing any visible injuries, though the speed and crowding suggest the situation could have turned serious.

Panic and online reaction

As the video circulated, viewers raised questions about safety standards and routine maintenance on university campuses. Several users pointed out how quickly a mechanical fault in a crowded space can lead to injuries, especially during peak hours.

Others noted that escalator malfunctions, while rare, can cause panic even when no one is hurt, particularly in enclosed areas where movement options are limited.

What caused the malfunction?

As of now, BRAC University has not issued a public statement explaining what caused the escalator to accelerate. It is also unclear whether the incident resulted from a mechanical defect, a control system error, or delayed maintenance.

No official confirmation has been released on whether the escalator has since been shut down or inspected.

The incident adds to a growing number of viral clips showing unexpected infrastructure failures in public spaces. While the video captures only a brief moment, it has renewed attention on safety checks and emergency response readiness in high-footfall educational institutions.