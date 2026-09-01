‘Bengaluru Metro discipline deserves appreciation’: Woman praises commuters for orderly queues, offering seats

Speaking about her experience, Masood said, "The best thing about Bangalore Metro is that the people here board and deboard the train in a very disciplined manner. On seeing ladies, they immediately offer them a seat. And you don't need to worry about the items kept in your bag, because pickpocketing doesn't happen here."

The text displayed over the video reads, "Bengaluru Metro discipline that deserves appreciation".

Taking to Instagram, Shabina Masood shared a video about what she considers one of the most impressive aspects of travelling on the city's metro network. She said the way passengers behave while boarding and getting off trains makes the overall commuting experience noticeably better.

A woman has praised the civic sense and disciplined behaviour of commuters on the Bengaluru Metro, highlighting everything from orderly boarding to passengers readily offering their seats to women.

Her video draws attention to small aspects of everyday public transport etiquette that can have a significant impact on the experience of passengers, particularly during busy commuting hours.

The Bengaluru Metro, popularly known as Namma Metro, serves thousands of commuters every day and has become an important mode of transport for people travelling across different parts of the city.

(Also read: Bengaluru entrepreneur says he pitched startup idea to Tejasvi Surya on Namma Metro, internet reacts)

Masood's observations focused particularly on queue discipline and what she described as a sense of consideration among passengers. She also spoke about feeling comfortable carrying personal belongings while travelling on the metro.

Social media users react The post has garnered a few reactions from social media users, several of whom agreed with her observations about commuting etiquette on the Bengaluru Metro.

"People here actually respect the queue," wrote one user, agreeing with the woman's appreciation of orderly boarding. Another person highlighted the behaviour towards female commuters and said, "Offering seats to women is a nice gesture."

Others also backed Masood's assessment of the metro experience. "This is very true," commented one user, while another summed up the importance of responsible behaviour in shared public spaces, writing, "Good civic sense makes a huge difference."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)