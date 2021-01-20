Padma Lakshmi’s Indian dish in honour of Kamala Harris may make your mouth water
People are all set to welcome Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris, the first woman to secure the position in US. In honour of such a special occasion, author and TV host Padma Lakshmi has shared a delicious tutorial of a South Indian dish which happens to be one of Harris’ favourites. Lakshmi took to Instagram to share the video and it has already garnered much love from netizens. After watching the video, you may find yourself craving for the dish too.
“We made Tamarind Rice in honour of our new VP @kamalaharris. I know we're all waiting on tomorrow with bated breath. Here's one of my (and Madam VP's) favourites to tide you over,” reads the caption shared alongside the recording. The clip shows Lakshmi giving a step-by-step explanation for the preparation of tamarind rice from scratch.
Take a look at the recording:
Shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 1.7 lakh views along with tons of reactions from netizens. People shared excited comments and expressed that the recipe looks delicious. Many also wrote how tamarind rice is their favourite dish.
“You be making me more hungry looking at all that good food you be cooking,” wrote an Instagram user. “My mouth is watering now,” said another. “Sounds like the perfect dinner to honour our new VP,” commented a third.
What do you think of this yummy recipe?
