Pakistani actor Hania Aamir recreates Shah Rukh Khan's open-arms pose. Watch viral video

Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir is a big fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and her recent video shows just that. Hania shared a video on Instagram that shows her copying SRK's iconic open-arms pose at different locations. Her video has grabbed the attention of many and collected a ton of reactions. (Also Read: SRK’s lookalike dances to Zinda Banda inside the theatre. Watch viral video) The image shows Pakistani actor Hania Aamir recreating Shah Rukh Khan's open-arms pose. (Instagram/@haniaheheofficial )

The video opens to show Hania and her friends taking a stroll on the streets of London. Just moments into the video, she is seen spreading her arms out just like SRK as she copies his signature pose. As the video progresses, Hania is seen recreating the pose several times in many other locations. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Aee tum bore tou nahi horahi na (Hope you are not bored)," which is a dialogue from Shah Rukh's superhit film Om Shanti Om. The video has been shared with the track, Leviating x Woh Ladki Jo Sabse Alag Hai playing in the background. Incidentally, Woh Ladki Jo is a song from SRK's film Baadshah.

Watch Hania Aamir's beautiful tribute to Shah Rukh Khan below:

The video was shared on August 29. Since being posted, it has gathered over a million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also received several likes. Many Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Here's what people are saying about Hamia Aamir's video:

"Divided by politics, united by Shah Rukh Khan," expressed an Instagram user. "Am I the one who is watching it on repeat," wrote a second. "Wow, aap bhi SRK fan hai, (Wow, are you also an SRK fan)" asked another. "Only you can do this," commented a fourth. Several others used words like "fabulous" and "beautiful" to describe Hania's video. Many used heart emoticons to share their reactions. (Also Read: Duo dances to SRK’s Chaleya outside Eiffel Tower. Watch)

What are your thoughts on this joy-filled video by Pakistani actor Hania Aamir? Did you enjoy watching it?