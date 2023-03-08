Pakistani bakery confuses customer's message for cake, causes laugh riot on Twitter

Online food deliveries have made our lives so much easy. We can quickly order anything we crave and get them delivered anywhere in a few minutes. And the best part about online deliveries is that we can even instruct the restaurant about how we want our food to be. However, at times, the restaurant may confuse the instructions. Something similar recently happened with a Twitter user named Javaid Shami when he ordered a cake.

Javaid Shami uploaded an image of a cake he ordered with the words "Bring Change of 2000" written on it. He also explained what happened in the caption. The cake maker assumed that this was the text he wanted to be inscribed on the cake after hearing that he had asked the seller in Urdu to provide the change of 2000.

Shami wrote in the post's caption, "Having ordered a cake from Layer's, I requested they send change for 2,000/- (conversation was in Urdu). This is what was delivered!" He also shared the image of the cake.

Take a look at the post below:

This picture was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 3,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual posted, "Best thing I've seen on the net today!" Another person added, "This is hilarious. I didn't even get a "happy birthday" written despite having told them to do so. "'Order taker' must have written those instructions on a plain "parchi" and the "assembly and packing guy" followed it to the letter," added a third.